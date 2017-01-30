Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 24th triple-double of season in Sunday's win

Westbrook went for 20 points (7-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Westbrook has gone for a triple-double in 24 of 48 games, and most astonishingly continues to average one here in 2016-17. On the other hand, Westbrook enters Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs shooting 39.1 percent from the field and committing 5.9 turnovers per game during the month of January.

