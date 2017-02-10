Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records 26th triple double of season

Westbrook stuffed the stat sheet with 29 points (11-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in 35 minutes Thursday during a 118-109 win over the Cavaliers.

Thursday had all the hallmarks of a signature Westbrook game: seven sloppy turnovers, erratic shooting, terrific leadership and breathtaking escapades to the rim. Although he started off 0-for-5, Westbrook kept gunning away, as he always does, and came alive in the fourth quarter (8 points, 4-7 FG, 3 assists). Up next on Westbrook's docket? The Golden State Warriors on Saturday. You can bet he'll be dialed in.

