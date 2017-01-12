Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Records another triple-double in win
Westbrook posted 24 points (6-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in a 103-95 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Despite his poor shooting from the field, and especially three-point range, Westbrook poured in points from the free throw line to lead all scorers in the game. After a 1-for-7 night against the Bulls from three on Monday, he is now just 1-for-14 in his past two games. Still, Westbrook managed to secure his 18th triple-double of the season, and he will look to add to that total on Friday against a vulnerable Timberwolves defense.
