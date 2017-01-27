Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 17 in the fourth to power a 45-point effort
Westbrook scored 45 points (16-29 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT) and added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 win over the Mavericks.
It was a night of highs and lows for Westbrook. This was his seventh 40-point performance this season, but it was also his second-lowest assist total. He committed four turnovers, which is below his season average of 5.6. He broke a shooting slump, going 55 percent from the field Thursday - over the previous seven games he was averaging just 36.3 percent.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Obtains triple-double vs. Pelicans•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Hits game-winning jumper Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another game, another triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Lackluster shooting night in Monday loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts 20th triple-double of season•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts 19th triple-double of season•