Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 30 despite struggling from the field Monday
Westbrook scored 30 points (9-28 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT) with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 98-94 loss to the Bucks.
The Bucks' length frustrated Westbrook on the interior leading to an inefficent night from the field and encouraging him to settle for a high number of threes, but even on an "off" night it's hard to argue with his fantasy production. The MVP candidate will look to get back on track against the Hornets on Wednesday.
