Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 33 on inefficient shooting
Westbrook scored 33 points ( 10-31 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 11-13 FT) and added 15 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 loss to the Hornets.
For the second night in a row, Westbook scored 30 points, shot poorly from the field, and the Thunder lost. In the two games combined, he has shot 19-59, only 32.2 percent. Even with the bad shooting, he is still a dominant fantasy producer, racking up production numbers in every category.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 30 despite struggling from the field Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in first half vs. Clippers•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ejected with zero assists Thursday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Puts up 31 points, 15 assists in Sunday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Hits 40-point mark again, notches triple-double•