Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 33 on inefficient shooting

Westbrook scored 33 points ( 10-31 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 11-13 FT) and added 15 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 loss to the Hornets.

For the second night in a row, Westbook scored 30 points, shot poorly from the field, and the Thunder lost. In the two games combined, he has shot 19-59, only 32.2 percent. Even with the bad shooting, he is still a dominant fantasy producer, racking up production numbers in every category.