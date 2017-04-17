Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in Game 1 loss
Westbrook finished with 22 points (6-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 7 assists and two steals over 34 minutes of action during Sunday's 118-87 loss to the Rockets in Game 1.
Westbrook struggled with his shot from the jump, knocking down a putrid 26 percent of his field goal attempts and committing nine turnovers amid additional defensive attention from the Rockets. He received little help from his supporting cast, as Andre Roberson was the only other player to score more than 10 points in the lopsided loss. Westbrook will seemingly face a monumental task as he tries to will his team to victory this series and will need to be at his best if they are to stand a chance -- especially if those around him continue to underachieve.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Doesn't do much in Wednesday's finale•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will play Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out for rest Tuesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Breaks Big O's triple-double record•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Narrowly misses on record-setting triple-double•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...