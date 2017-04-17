Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in Game 1 loss

Westbrook finished with 22 points (6-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 7 assists and two steals over 34 minutes of action during Sunday's 118-87 loss to the Rockets in Game 1.

Westbrook struggled with his shot from the jump, knocking down a putrid 26 percent of his field goal attempts and committing nine turnovers amid additional defensive attention from the Rockets. He received little help from his supporting cast, as Andre Roberson was the only other player to score more than 10 points in the lopsided loss. Westbrook will seemingly face a monumental task as he tries to will his team to victory this series and will need to be at his best if they are to stand a chance -- especially if those around him continue to underachieve.