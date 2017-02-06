Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Swings momentum Sunday with big fourth quarter

Westbrook scored 42 points (16-34 FT, 1-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT) to go along with eight assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Westbrook did not provide as diverse a stat line as he often does, in stead focusing more on scoring as his 19 fourth-quarter points helped his club come from behind to win the game. He is off to a terrific start to the month of February in that department, averaging 36 points in addition to 9.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 treys per game through three contests.

