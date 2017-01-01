Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in first half vs. Clippers

Westbrook registered 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes during a 114-88 victory over the Clippers on Saturday.

Westbrook attained his 16th triple-double of the season by halftime. He only got 29 minutes as the team routed the shorthanded Clippers, which led to him posting his lowest point total of December. At the end of 2015, Westbrook is averaging 31.3 points, 10.6 assists, 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on the season. Oklahoma City is back in action Monday against Milwaukee.