Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in Game 3 win

Westbrook totaled 32 points (11-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 39 minutes during a 115-113 win over the Rockets on Friday.

Westbrook snagged his second consecutive triple-double, and was much more efficient this time. His field goal percentage of 45.8 percent was by far his best of the series so far. He took a noticeable step away from the three-point hoists in Game 3. After going a combined 5-of-22 from three-point range in the first two games of the series, Westbrook attempted only one three-pointer in Game 3.