Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will play Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Westbrook (rest) will play during the Thunder's regular-season finale Wednesday against the Nuggets, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
After sitting out Tuesday's tilt against the Timberwolves one game after breaking Oscar Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in a season, Westbrook will take the floor for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Nuggets, which marks the final regular season game for the Thunder. While he's not expected to play his usual 34.8 minutes per game, Westbrook will likely still see significant playing time and could still rack up a triple-double in somewhat limited minutes. He can probably be safely employed in year-long fantasy formats, though could make for a somewhat risky DFS play due to the Thunder's current situation. It's assumed that he will re-take his starting role from Semaj Christon, who drew the start on Tuesday with Westbrook absent.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Doesn't do much in Wednesday's finale•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Out for rest Tuesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Breaks Big O's triple-double record•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Narrowly misses on record-setting triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ties single-season triple-double record•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...