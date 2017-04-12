Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will play Wednesday vs. Nuggets

Westbrook (rest) will play during the Thunder's regular-season finale Wednesday against the Nuggets, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's tilt against the Timberwolves one game after breaking Oscar Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in a season, Westbrook will take the floor for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Nuggets, which marks the final regular season game for the Thunder. While he's not expected to play his usual 34.8 minutes per game, Westbrook will likely still see significant playing time and could still rack up a triple-double in somewhat limited minutes. He can probably be safely employed in year-long fantasy formats, though could make for a somewhat risky DFS play due to the Thunder's current situation. It's assumed that he will re-take his starting role from Semaj Christon, who drew the start on Tuesday with Westbrook absent.