Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Yet another triple-double in Game 4 loss

Westbrook went for 35 points (10-28 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 14 rebounds, 14 assists, three steals, and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Rockets in Game 4.

Westbrook had a triple-double in the first half alone, but his individual effort wasn't enough to help the Thunder even the series. Westbrook has gone for three straight triple-doubles now, and he is currently leading the league in points, assists, and steals per game (while being second in boards) during the playoffs.

