Christon was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue of the D-League on Thursday, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.

Christon has fallen completely out of the Thunder's rotation now that regular backup point guard Cameron Payne is back playing at full strength. He'll likely continue to fluctuate between the two leagues this season, using the D-League to consistently get some more in-game experience.

