Christon was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

With Cameron Payne now at full strength, Christon has fallen completely out of the point guard rotation and hasn't seen the court in each of the Thunders' last three games. He'll head to the D-League for the opportunity to see extended minutes, but Christon could be recalled in time for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.