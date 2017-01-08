Thunder's Semaj Christon: Doesn't play in win vs. Nuggets
Christon didn't see the court Saturday in the team's 121-106 victory over the Nuggets.
With Cameron Payne's return to the lineup, Christon was cut out of the rotation. Payne was given the backup point guard minutes, and that trend will likely continue as long as he stays healthy. Christon had come into the game averaging 15.4 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Sees 20-plus minutes for third straight game•
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Plays four minutes in return from concussion•
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Dealing with concussion•
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Makes regular season roster•
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Could make roster following Payne injury•