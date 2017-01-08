Christon didn't see the court Saturday in the team's 121-106 victory over the Nuggets.

With Cameron Payne's return to the lineup, Christon was cut out of the rotation. Payne was given the backup point guard minutes, and that trend will likely continue as long as he stays healthy. Christon had come into the game averaging 15.4 minutes per game this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola