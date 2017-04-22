Christon will be inactive for Friday's Game 3 against the Rockets for an undiclosed reason, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Christon his minutes cut in half from 14 in Game 1 to just seven in Game 2. Given the current situation in the series, Russell Westbrook figures to play a heavy dose of minutes at point guard with Victor Oladipo handling those Duties when Westbrook receives a breather. Christon's status is uncertain going forward.