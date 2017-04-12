Christon started at point guard and finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in a 100-98 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Heading into the night, Christon looked like he could be in store for a banner game as the floor general for the Thunder with Russell Westbrook (rest) out, but he still ended up playing his normal complementary role, as shooting guard Victor Oladipo assumed the bulk of the scoring and distributing duties. Christon didn't help his cause by failing to convert on the few shot attempts he did receive, and his ugly shooting will continue to hinder his fantasy outlook, both in the short and long term. The rookie has knocked down only 34.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 18 percent of his attempts from three-point range on the season.