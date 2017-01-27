Christon was recalled from the D-League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

With Enes Kanter diagnosed Thursday with a fractured forearm that is expected to keep him sidelined for six-to-eight weeks, he'll likely occupy an inactive spot in games for the next several games, which may allow either Christon or Josh Huestis to dress in future contests. In any case, neither player is likely to reenter coach Billy Donovan's rotation, so the duo could very well be sent back to the D-League in short order if the Thunder decide they're fine with playing only 12 active players most nights. Christon hasn't made an NBA appearance since Jan. 5.