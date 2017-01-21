Christon was recalled from the D-League on Saturday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Christon has appeared in three games for the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 18.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and assists per game. The Xavier product was a part of the Thunder's rotation earlier in the season, but he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 5.

