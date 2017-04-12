Thunder's Semaj Christon: Will return to bench role Wednesday
Christon will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Christon drew the start on Tuesday against the Timberwolves with Russell Westbrook getting the night off for rest, posting just two points, three rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes. The Thunder are opting to play Westbrook in the season finale, however, so Christon should head back to the bench in the corresponding move. Westbrook could see his minutes limited a bit, which could boost Christon's playing time once again, but he still doesn't have much upside in terms of his DFS value for Wednesday's DFS slate.
More News
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Provides two points in 30 minutes•
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Will start at point guard Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Plays 10 minutes Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Scores four points in 11 minutes Monday•
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Recalled from D-League•
-
Thunder's Semaj Christon: Assigned to D-League•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...