Christon will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Christon drew the start on Tuesday against the Timberwolves with Russell Westbrook getting the night off for rest, posting just two points, three rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes. The Thunder are opting to play Westbrook in the season finale, however, so Christon should head back to the bench in the corresponding move. Westbrook could see his minutes limited a bit, which could boost Christon's playing time once again, but he still doesn't have much upside in terms of his DFS value for Wednesday's DFS slate.