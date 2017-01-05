Adams scored 18 (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT) and added 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 loss to the Hornets.

This was Adams' seventh double-double of the season, but his first in 13 games. Adams is having the best season of his young career, averaging highs in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals, and free throw percentage. He has surpasses Enes Kanter as the big to own in Oklahoma City, and Adams' value looks like it will continue to rise as he continues to improve.