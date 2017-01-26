Adams contributed 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during a 114-105 win victory against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Adams notched just his second double-double of the new year and tied his season high with four blocks for the second consecutive game. The 16 shot attempts also tied a season high for the fourth-year center. It was a good bounce back game for Adams as he had scored in single-digits over his previous three games. He'll look to keep it going against the Mavericks on Thursday in the second half of a back-to-back.