Thunder's Steven Adams: Flirts with double-double Monday
Adams posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes in Monday's 93-90 loss to the Pacers.
Although not the most efficient night for Adams, he played valuable minutes late in the game and was great on defense. He's only double-doubled three times in the last ten games as he can't seem to score and rebound consistently, which is why he hasn't been able to take his game to the next level this season.
