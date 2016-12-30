Adams totaled six points (1-9 FG, 4-8 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 27 minutes in Thursday's 114-80 loss to the Grizzlies.

After some recent solid offensive performances, Adams hit an ill-timed shooting slump Thursday, leaving him unable to offer much on the scoreboard after Russell Westbrook was ejected from the game. He did provide his typically strong presence on the boards, however, posting double-digit rebounds for the second time in the last four games. Given that he'd shot 66.6 percent (26-of-39) over the previous four outings, Adams figures to quickly bounce back from what could be termed an outlier performance from the floor in Thursday's blowout loss.