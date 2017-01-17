Adams (concussion) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Dawson's report comes via the Thunder's official game notes, and while there's a chance Adams' status could change by the time the team convenes for morning shootaround Wednesday, it still seems unlikely that he'll play, given that he's still being evaluated under the NBA's concussion protocol. With Adams sitting out Monday's 120-98 loss to the Clippers, Jerami Grant entered the starting five in his stead and played 34 minutes, but he may not have seen that much run in a competitive game. Instead, it's expected that Enes Kanter will be the main beneficiary of any further time Adams misses, though Kanter won't profile as a great fantasy option Wednesday against an up-tempo Warriors squad that often utilizes small-ball lineups, which could exploit the slow-footed Kanter.