Adams tallied 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes Thursday during a 118-109 win over the Cavaliers.

Adams torched the Cavs frontcourt with an array of nifty finishes in the paint. He's perfected a unique little one-hand flip shot with his right hand (that he should probably patent at this point), and the Cavs had no answer for it. Adams also bullied Tristan Thompson (5 rebounds) off the glass from start to finish. Solid all-around night for the Khal Drogo look alike.