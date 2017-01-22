Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Monday vs. Jazz
Adams (concussion) took part in some non-contact portions of Sunday's practice, but remains questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams has missed the Thunder's last two contests with a concussion, but it appears he's nearing the end of the league-mandated protocol and could be cleared to play on Monday. That said, he'll likely go through additional testing on Monday before giving a final word on his availability, so we may not get an official update on his status until just prior to tip-off. Jerami Grant has started the last two games in his place and will likely do so again if Adams is ultimately ruled out.
