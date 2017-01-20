Adams (concussion) was taking shots at Friday's practice but remains in concussion protocol, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

With the Thunder having off until Monday, there is plenty of time for Adams to be cleared still, so he will continue to be evaluated on a daily basis over the weekend. Being able to shoot around, however, is still a sign that the big man is progressing. Adams must be cleared of all concussion-related symptoms for at least 24 hours to be able to play in Monday's contest against the Jazz.