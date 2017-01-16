Adams is dealing with a concussion and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Adams suffered the injury while going for a rebound during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Kings, as he fell to the ground and banged the back of his head on the court. He'll be placed into the league-mandated concussion protocol and will need to progress through the necessary steps before being cleared for a return to action. With Adams sidelined Monday, Enes Kanter should jump into the starting lineup in his place and see the biggest increase in minutes.