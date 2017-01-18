Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Warriors
Adams remains in the NBA's concussion protocol and will sit out Wednesday against the Warriors, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
The Thunder had previously listed Adams as out for Wednesday in their game notes, but Young's report adds more credence to that designation. During Adams' absence Monday against the Clippers, Jerami Grant entered the lineup at power forward and Domantas Sabonis shifted over to center, and coach Billy Donovan could opt to stick with that arrangement again Wednesday in order to counter the Warriors' small-ball attack. Enes Kanter, who has typically served as Adams' primary backup this season, isn't ideally suited to play big minutes against up-tempo teams, so he may not benefit much from Adams' absence Wednesday.
