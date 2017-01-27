Adams scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT) and added seven rebounds in 37 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 win over the Mavericks.

Adams production output was pretty standard for him. The game was important for Adams' fantasy value, however, because Enes Kanter broke his arm hitting a chair during the first quarter. Adams has played at least 29 minutes in 10 of his 11 January games, with the lone exception being the game where he suffered a concussion. He's averaging 32.6 minutes during that span, and with Kanter out, there is a possibility that increases even higher. Early estimates are that Kanter could miss six to eight weeks.