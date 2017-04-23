Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 18 points in Game 4 loss
Adams finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Rockets in Game 4.
Adams scored more points in Sunday's Game 4 than he had in the rest of the series combined, and this was also the first time this series that he saw more than 28 minutes. Adams will likely need to play at this type of level for the Thunder to have any chance at making a comeback against the Rockets, who enter Tuesday's Game 5 in Houston boasting a 3-1 lead.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Limited to four points Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Grabs 10 boards in road loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Stifled by Warriors frontcourt•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Puts up 20 points, 13 rebounds•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Flirts with double-double Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...