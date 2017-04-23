Adams finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Rockets in Game 4.

Adams scored more points in Sunday's Game 4 than he had in the rest of the series combined, and this was also the first time this series that he saw more than 28 minutes. Adams will likely need to play at this type of level for the Thunder to have any chance at making a comeback against the Rockets, who enter Tuesday's Game 5 in Houston boasting a 3-1 lead.