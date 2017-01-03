Adams recorded 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in a 98-94 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Adams got off to a scorching start scoring 12 of his 20 points in the first quarter without missing a shot, but he failed to stay as involved in the offense through the rest of the game despite his ridiculously efficient 81.8 percent shooting from the field. Monday marked the fourth time all season and second time in the last five games that Adams has recorded 20 or more points.