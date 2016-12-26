Adams totaled 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 29 minutes during the Thunder's 112-100 victory versus the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Adams has gone for 20 points or more three times this season, with the first occurring back on Nov. 22 against the Pacers. Adams is contributing career highs of 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 29.7 minutes per contest, and he is also attempting a career-best 8.1 field-goal attempts per game and 3.2 free-throw attempts per night. Furthermore, he is knocking down 72 percent of his freebies after having failed to clear 60 percent in his first three years.