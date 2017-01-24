Adams (concussion) posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 37 minutes in Monday's 97-95 victory over the Jazz.

Adams was able to play a full allotment of minutes in his return from a two-game absence and was excellent on the defensive end, with his four blocks equaling a season high. The center was only a complementary piece on offense, as the backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo tallied 56 of the Thunder's 97 points on the night. Given his time on the court Monday, Adams is clearly back at full strength and can be deployed as usual going forward in all formats.