Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores nine points in 37 minutes Monday
Adams (concussion) posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 37 minutes in Monday's 97-95 victory over the Jazz.
Adams was able to play a full allotment of minutes in his return from a two-game absence and was excellent on the defensive end, with his four blocks equaling a season high. The center was only a complementary piece on offense, as the backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo tallied 56 of the Thunder's 97 points on the night. Given his time on the court Monday, Adams is clearly back at full strength and can be deployed as usual going forward in all formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Will play Monday vs. Jazz•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Monday vs. Jazz•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Listed as out Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Monday with concussion•