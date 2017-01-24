Adams (concussion) posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 37 minutes in Monday's 97-95 victory over the Jazz.

Adams was able to play a full allotment of minutes upon his return from a two-game absence and was excellent on the defensive end, with his four blocks equaling the season high he'd posted against the Nuggets on Jan. 7. The veteran center was only a complementary piece on offense, as the backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo tallied 56 of the Thunder's 97 points on the night. Given his time on the court Monday, Adams is clearly back at full strength and can be deployed as customary going forward in all formats.