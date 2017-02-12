Thunder's Steven Adams: Stifled by Warriors frontcourt
Adams finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-6 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Saturday during a 130-114 loss to the Warriors.
The athleticism and length of Kevin Durant, JaVale McGee and Draymond Green were too much for Adams to handle Saturday. The Warriors kept Adams off the glass the whole night and limited him to one-handed midrange push shots. In fact, the last time Adams failed to grab more than three rebounds was December 4th, 34 games ago.
