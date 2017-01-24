Adams (concussion) will play in Monday's game against the Jazz, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

After missing the previous two games with a concussion, Adams will play in Monday's matchup against the Jazz, likely bumping Jerami Grant back to the bench. In the four games prior to his concussion, Adams averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks across 34.5 minutes per game.