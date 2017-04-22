Thunder's Taj Gibson: Goes for 20 points in Friday's win
Gibson contributed 20 points (10-13 FG), two rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during a 115-113 win over the Rockets on Friday.
Gibson had by far his best game of the series as his 20 points exceeded his combined total of 13 points through the first two games. After receiving 21 minutes in the first two games, he saw a slightly larger workload in Game 3. Based on the team's success in the win, it would not be a surprise if Gibson received a similar workload in Game 4.
More News
-
Thunder's Taj Gibson: Resting Tuesday vs. Wolves•
-
Thunder's Taj Gibson: Will play, start Sunday vs. Hornets•
-
Thunder's Taj Gibson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Thunder's Taj Gibson: Will not play Friday•
-
Thunder's Taj Gibson: Misses shootaround, hopeful to play Friday•
-
Thunder's Taj Gibson: Efficient in Monday's win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...