Thunder's Taj Gibson: Goes for 20 points in Friday's win

Gibson contributed 20 points (10-13 FG), two rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during a 115-113 win over the Rockets on Friday.

Gibson had by far his best game of the series as his 20 points exceeded his combined total of 13 points through the first two games. After receiving 21 minutes in the first two games, he saw a slightly larger workload in Game 3. Based on the team's success in the win, it would not be a surprise if Gibson received a similar workload in Game 4.