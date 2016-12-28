Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Not expected to play Thursday

Oladipo (wrist) isn't expected to play Thursday against the Grizzlies, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Coach Billy Donovan wasn't optimistic when asked about Oladipo's status, but stopped short of completely ruling the shooting guard out, saying only that he's out as of "right now." It seems very unlikely that Oladipo will be available Thursday, though the team will wait to see how he feels after shootaround before making a final call.