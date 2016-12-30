Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Out again Saturday vs. Clippers
Oladipo (wrist) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Oladipo has made gradual progress in his recovery from a sprained right wrist and was able to do some full-contact work during practice earlier this week, but it looks like he's still on track to miss a 10th straight contest. The Thunder continue to view Oladipo as day-to-day, but until he's cleared to return, Anthony Morrow and Alex Abrines are expected to cover most of the minutes at shooting guard.
