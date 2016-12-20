Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Out again Wednesday vs. Pelicans

Oladipo (wrist) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports. "I don't see [Oladipo playing Wednesday] as a possibility," coach Billy Donovan said after Tuesday's practice.

Oladipo is on track to miss his fifth consecutive game while he battles a right wrist sprain. The 24-year-old was able to go through limited drills prior to Monday's loss to the Hawks, though he was only able to pass and dribble with his left hand. The Thunder won't have a clear timetable for a return until Oladipo is able to do more with his right hand, but on a positive note, an MRI cleared him of any structural damage to the wrist that would require surgery, according to Horne. He'll likely continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.