Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Out Thursday, but close to return

Oladipo (wrist) will sit out Thursday against the Grizzlies, but is making progress in his recovery, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Coach Billy Donovan said that Oladipo would miss his ninth straight game barring something "unforeseeable," but the fourth-year player showed signs during Wednesday's practice that he's closing in on a return. He was able to participate in full-contact three-on-three drills toward the end of the session, suggesting a return the court Saturday against the Clippers could be a possibility. Anthony Morrow and Alex Abrines have been seeing most of the minutes at shooting guard while Oladipo has been sidelined.