Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Posts second double-double of season Sunday
Oladipo posted 24 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Oladipo enjoyed one of his best all-around performances of the season in this one, playing strong defense against Portland's talented backcourt while tying for the team lead in rebounds and finishing second in scoring. In addition to his steady role on offense, Oladipo's improved defensive contributions have boosted his fantasy stock of late, with averages of 2.2 steals and a modest 0.6 blocks over his last 12 contests.
