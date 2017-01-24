Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Pours in 18 in Monday victory
Oladipo poured in 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 30 minutes in Monday's 97-95 victory over the Jazz.
Oladipo and backcourt mate Russell Westbrook handled the majority of the heavy lifting on the Thunder offense Monday, combining for 56 of OKC's 97 points. It was the second consecutive strong outing for Oladipo following a six-point outlier against the Clippers on Jan. 16. That game represented the only single-digit scoring outing for the 24-year-old in what has been a solid bounce-back month, following a difficult December in which he saw action in only five games due to a wrist injury. Factoring in Monday's production, Oladipo is now averaging 16.6 points (on 45.9 percent shooting), 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks across 33.1 minutes over 11 January contests.
