Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Returns from nine-game absence, scores 15

Oladipo (wrist) started and recorded 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during a 114-88 win over the Clippers on Saturday.

Oladipo returned to the court following a nine-game absence and played 29 minutes as the team blew out the Clippers. He didn't show any major signs of rust, and didn't have a minutes restriction. Oladipo is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 0.9 steals per game so far this season. He will look to build off this solid performance Monday against the Bucks.

