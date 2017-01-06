Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Scores 17 points in loss
Oladipo posted 17 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to Houston.
After Thursday's game, Oladipo has now scored 15-plus points in each of his four games since returning from a sprained wrist. He's only shooting a combined 42.1 percent over that span, not jawdropping numbers, but his consistency is a positive trend moving forward.
More News
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Returns from nine-game absence, scores 15•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Starts without minutes restriction Saturday•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Will play Saturday•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Out again Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Out Thursday, but close to return•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Not expected to play Thursday•