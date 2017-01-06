Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Scores 17 points in loss

Oladipo posted 17 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to Houston.

After Thursday's game, Oladipo has now scored 15-plus points in each of his four games since returning from a sprained wrist. He's only shooting a combined 42.1 percent over that span, not jawdropping numbers, but his consistency is a positive trend moving forward.