Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Scores 20 in defeat

Oladipo put up 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes Saturday during a 130-114 loss to the Warriors.

Other than Russell Westbrook, Oladipo was the only Thunder player capable of carving out any space against an airtight Warriors defense. Oladipo and the Thunder have played the past two NBA champions in their last two games, and Oladipo has played well, scoring at least 20 points in both matchups.