Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Scores 23 points in Sunday's win

Oladipo offered 23 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two assists, two steals, two blocks, and one rebound in 40 minutes during the Thunder's 122-118 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Oladipo scored 17 of his points in the first half, and reached the 20-point plateau for the first time since Nov. 30. Nevertheless, if we discard Oladipo's zero-point effort from Dec. 11 in a game where he played 10 minutes before injuring his wrist, the 24-year-old shooting guard has gone for double figures in 13 straight contests while failing to reach double digits just four times through 33 appearances here in 2016-17.