Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Scores 23 points in Sunday's win
Oladipo offered 23 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two assists, two steals, two blocks, and one rebound in 40 minutes during the Thunder's 122-118 win over the Kings on Sunday.
Oladipo scored 17 of his points in the first half, and reached the 20-point plateau for the first time since Nov. 30. Nevertheless, if we discard Oladipo's zero-point effort from Dec. 11 in a game where he played 10 minutes before injuring his wrist, the 24-year-old shooting guard has gone for double figures in 13 straight contests while failing to reach double digits just four times through 33 appearances here in 2016-17.
More News
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Returns from nine-game absence, scores 15•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Starts without minutes restriction Saturday•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Will play Saturday•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Out again Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Out Thursday, but close to return•