Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Starts without minutes restriction Saturday

Oladipo (wrist) will start and be without a minutes restriction Saturday against the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Oladipo was already expected to play, but this is the first mentioning that he will be available in full for his first game back in action after a nine-game absence. The 24-year-old is averaging just over 34 minutes per game this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola